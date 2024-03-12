Parjatan Corporation has hotels on best locations, yet counts losses

Most of the Parjatan Corporation hotels and motels are placed in attractive locations. Yet tourists are least interested in spending their vacations in these government-run establishments.

People would rather spend twice or thrice more to stay in private hotels and motels at all the different tourist destinations of the country. They say that the hotels and motels run under Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation (BPC) are totally outdated.

Apart from mismanagement, there’s a lack of professionalism among the officers and employees. There are also various allegations about the quality of service. Due to irregularities, corruption and bureaucracy, the hotels are failing to attract tourists and the corporation is counting losses.

Ironically, the country’s first ever hotel was launched jointly with this government corporation. The corporation is caught up in a vicious circle of constant losses from the 2018-19 fiscal year (FY). Until last FY (2022-23) it had to count Tk 100 million (10 crore) in losses on average.

The question as to why several hotels and motels are failing to make a profit despite being situated at attractive locations, has been raised by the ministry of civil aviation and tourism.