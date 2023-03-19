Make Cox’s Bazar more tourist-friendly and eco-friendly

Many say this is because Cox’s Bazar is a conservative, "non-bikini" beach and the city is not a cosmopolitan one. International tourists often do not feel comfortable to walk on beach due to people staring and begging, being pestered by hawkers and cameramen and unsavoury behaviour by other tourists. Apart from that, the majority of the local tourists visiting Cox’s Bazar do not find it quite up to the mark.

Being a middle-income economy, there has been a substantial increase of middle-class people in the country who have surplus money to spend on holidays and tourism. Also for people living and working in the cities, rest and recreation breaks are needed for stress relief. As a result, tourism is booming across the country.

Just six to seven years ago, Cox’s Bazar used to be a buzzing tourist city only in winter, from November to February. Apart from winter, it would be deserted, dull, and tourist-based businesses remained nearly closed. But now it is a bustling city, full of tourists every day. Though there is a peak time when it becomes absolutely flooded with tourists, mostly in December and January, now tens of thousands of tourists flock to Cox’s Bazar in every weekend regardless of the season.

Cox’s Bazar is a city of tom-toms, the battery-run three-wheelers. For intra-city movement, it is the only vehicle used by both local people and tourists. After arriving Cox’s Bazar, the first people most tourists will meet are the tom-tom drivers. They often wait for the tourists to get out of buses and hotels. However, the sad thing is that they often charge tourist double fare. Many hotels also take advantage of the tourist boom by increasing food prices and hotel rates unreasonably and that sometimes makes the headlines.