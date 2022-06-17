ARTICLE 19 calls for National Plan of Action to counter hate speech

According to a Ain O Salish Kendro report, in Bangladesh, around 3,679 attacks on the Hindu community took place between January 2013 and September 2021. The attacks included vandalism of and setting fire to 559 houses and 442 shops and businesses. At least 1,678 cases of vandalism and arson attacks on Hindu temples, idols and places of worship have been recorded. While 11 citizens from the Hindu community have died in these incidents, another 862 were injured. Two Hindu women were raped and another four were sexually assaulted. In addition to the Hindu community, 17 houses and 4 businesses that belonged to the Ahmadiyya sect were attacked in 2019 and 2020, injuring at least 50 members of the sect. Apart from the above-mentioned incidents, four attacks on the Buddhists community took place. This report is based on media reports. The rights activists said that the number did not represent the real situation as the media covers only the bigger picture that comes to light. In October, 2021, at least six people were killed and 100 injured in communal violence and mayhem that took place during the Durga Puja celebrations.

ARTICLE 19 called on the government and other concerned stakeholders to ensure that religions, beliefs and ethnicity are not used to violate human rights, and urged all, both the government and citizens to combat hate speech – which is a threat to human rights of the citizens of Bangladesh.