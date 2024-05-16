JU students seize 16 buses over complaint of molestation by helper

However, the bus owners have alleged incidents of snatching mobile phones and wallets with cash from the seized bus drivers and helpers by the students.

Earlier on Tuesday, a student of the 51st batch of the university was allegedly assaulted by a helper of a Moumita Paribahan bus in the Radio Colony area of Savar on her way back to the university from Savar.

She lodged a written complaint to the university proctor regarding this on Wednesday.

In the complaint, the victim wrote: “I was coming to the campus by a Moumita bus after getting tuition from Bank Town around 6:30 pm on Tuesday. When I paid the bus fare, the helper said that he had no change and would give it later. When the bus got close to Radio Colony, the helper said that the bus would not go further. All the passengers of the bus then got down and left. When I asked the helper to return the change, the helper said, let’s take you to Dhaka.