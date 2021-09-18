Authorities of educational institutions follow student leaders’ instructions: Quader

Ruling Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader has raised questions about the personality of the university teachers working in different administration posts of the universities.

He said it was astonishing that those in charge of universities follow the instructions of influential student leaders. This lack of personality of the teachers has diminished their respect in the society.

Quader was addressing a seminar organised virtually by Awami League’s education and human resource affairs sub-committee, titled ‘Education: Realistic Strategy to Achieve Targets of 2041,’ marking Education Day, at the party’s Bangabandhu Avenue central office in the capital.