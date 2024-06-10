Aziz’s brothers: Committee to probe fake NIDs

The Election Commission (EC) is investigating into the matter of former army chief General (retired) Aziz Ahmed’s two brothers making national identity cards (NID) providing false information. A three-member committee was formed on Sunday for this purpose.

Alongside changing their own names, two brothers of Aziz Ahmed -- Haris Ahmed and Tofail Ahmed alias Joseph -- collected NIDs by changing the name of their parents as well. Tofail had two NIDs made, one under the name Tanvir Ahmed Tanzil and the other in his original name. Haris Ahmed made an NID under the named Mohammed Hasan.

Haris replaced his own photo on the NID made under the name Mohammed Hasan in 2019. The then army chief General (retired) Aziz Ahmed had made the recommendation for the replacement of the photo. Making NIDs providing false information and having several NIDs made are both punishable offence under the penal code.