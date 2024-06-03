Questions arise over 3 army officials recommending NIDs for ex-army chief’s brother

Haris Ahmed, brother of former army chief General (retired) Aziz Ahmed, made a new national identity card (NID) providing false information to take the identify of Mohammed Hasan, and recommendations of three army officials allegedly used to process various documents including land deeds to create the fake identity.

One of the officials facing allegations, however, claimed to Prothom Alo they made no such recommendations and another official claimed his signature almost matched with the one on certain land deed documents, but that was not his signature. As a result, questions also arose on whether fake recommendations of army officials were used to make the false identity of the former army chief’s brother.

A review of various police and court documents, as well as an appeal filed by their mother seeking to reduce sentences to Tofail Ahmed Joseph, another brother of Aziz Ahmed, and the government gazette on commuting sentences show Abdul Wadud is the name of Haris’ father and Renuza Begum is his mother, but, according to the new NID and passports, the father’s name is Suleman Sarkar and the mother’s name is Rahela Begum.