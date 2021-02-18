NID and passports made with false information

Haris Ahmed and Tofail Ahmed Josef, two of the three controversial brothers, not only changed their own names, but the names of their parents too. They had their national identity cards (NID) and passports made with their own pictures but different names and addresses. According to the rules, a person has to be present in person and get their photograph taken when getting their NID and passport issued.

Haris Ahmed got his NID and passport in the name of Mohammad Hasan. And Josef got his in the name of Tanveer Ahmed Tanzil. This is a punishable offence under the NID registration act and passport ordinance. It is still not confirmed whether another brother of theirs, Anis Ahmed, did the same.