Aziz recommended changing photos of his brothers' fake NIDs

It was revealed in Prothom Alo’s investigation that Tofael Ahmed alias Joseph, another brother of Aziz Ahmed, has two NIDs. He used false information to get one of those two ID cards. As per the law, making several ID cards or using false information to get an ID card both are punishable offences. However, the Election Commission (EC) is yet to take any action against the two brothers.

As per the court documents, Joseph’s mother's application for remission of his sentence and the government circular for remission of Joseph’s sentence mentioned Abdul Wadud and Renuja Begum as his parents.