Two brothers of Aziz got e-passports too with false information

National identity cards (NID) and passports of two brothers of former army chief general (retd) Aziz Ahmed made with false information were not cancelled.

The department of immigration and passports rather issued e-passports valid for 10 years to the brothers.

Several officials of election commission and passport department said former army chief’s two brothers’ Haris Ahmed and Tofail Ahmed Josef had their NID cards and passports made with their own pictures but different names and addresses and the passport is valid till 13 September, 2030. These passports are the e-passports provided by the department with a validity period of 10 years.

Reports were published in media about this fraudulence in the past. However, officials with knowledge said action against this criminal offence was not taken into consideration for once since the persons were brothers of a powerful person.

As per information provided by the officials, Haris and Josef also availed passports of Antigua and Barbuda using the same names. Validity of the passports will expire in May and September this year.

Prothom Alo investigation reveals that although the two brothers used their own pictures in their electronic passports, they changed the names of their parents. They had their NIDs and passports made with different addresses. According to the rules, a person has to be present in person and get their photograph taken when getting their NID and passport issued.

Asked why the NIDs of two brothers were not canceled despite the fact of their providing false information was known, the chief election commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal said, “I don’t exactly know the matter. But if anyone makes any such allegation or application, then the commission would definitely take action. Legal action is taken upon investigation if anyone makes passport by providing false information.”