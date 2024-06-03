Aziz’s brother’s fake ID: Why is the election commission indifferent

No matter what explanation the policymakers of the government give, the US visa sanction against ex-army chief General (retd) Aziz Ahmed has greatly damaged Bangladesh’s respect and repuation.

The US Department of State alleges that Aziz Ahmed engaged in significant corruption by interfering in public processes while helping his brother evade accountability for criminal activities.

Aziz also worked closely with his brother to ensure the improper awarding of military contracts and accepted bribes in exchange for government appointments for his personal benefit. In his immediate reaction the former army chief denied the allegations claiming that he hasn’t done anything to deserve the visa sanction.

It came out in Prothom Alo’s investigation that Haris Ahmed, one of the brothers of the ex-army chief had collected a new national identity card (NID) in 2014 providing false information under the name Mohammed Hasan.