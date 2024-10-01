Army chief merely expressed his opinion on election timing: Chief adviser’s press secretary

The press conference also discussed an interview given by army chief General Waker-uz-Zaman to Reuters. Regarding this, the press secretary said, “Read the Reuters report carefully... There is nothing like that in the English report, in quote. In the sixth paragraph of the report, it says, 'following the reforms,' and then it mentions about 18 months. The people of Bangladesh will decide whether it will be 16 months, 18 months, 12 months, or six months.”

The press secretary added, "When will the election take place? It cannot be determined now whether it will happen in 16 months, 12 months, or eight months. The army chief was merely expressing an opinion."