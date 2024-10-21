Plaintiff now appeals to drop ZI Khan Panna’s name

Plaintiff Md Baker has appealed to exclude the name of Supreme Court senior lawyer ZI Khan Panna from the case statement of the attempt to murder case filed earlier.

Officer-in-charge (OC) of capital’s Khilgaon police station Md Daud told Prothom Alo that the appeal was filed around 12:00 pm today, Monday. Md Baker had filed a case against 180 people including ZI Khan Panna with the same police station on the allegation of a murder attempt on his son Ahadul.

The case filed against ZI Khan Panna brought charges of attempt to murder a person named Ahadul Islam, by shooting and beating him up on 19 July during the quota reform movement. Ahadul’s father Md Baker filed the case with Khilgaon police station almost three months after the incident on 17 October. ZI Khan Panna is accused No. 94 in the case.