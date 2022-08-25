Bangladesh

BFIU seeks WASA MD's bank account details

WASA managing director Taqsem A Khan
Bangladesh Bank's Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) on Wednesday sought the bank account details of the WASA managing director (MD) Taqsem A Khan.

According to Bangladesh Bank sources, BFIU has sought details of all bank transactions, including deposits and withdrawals, of Taqsem A Khan.

Earlier, on 17 August, the High Court had sought details on how much salary and bonus, TADA and other facilities and allowances were provided to Taqsem A Khan over the past 13 years as MD of Dhaka WASA. Directives were issued for the chairman of the Dhaka WASA board to submit these details to the court in the form of a report within 60 days.

After preliminary hearing of a writ petition, the High Court bench of Justice Md Mujibur Rahman Miah and Justice Kazi Md Ijharul Huq Akand issued a ruling and directives in this regard.

On behalf of the Consumers Association of Bangladesh, architect Mobasser Hossain last month had submitted the writ, challenging the legitimacy of paying the WASA MD an unjustified high salary in violation of the finance ministry's circular and service (pay and benefits) orders. Prothom Alo reports including 'Price of water and the MD's salary on parallel' were attached with the writ.

Dhaka WASA hiked the price of water 14 times in the past 13 years. The MD Taqsem A Khan's salary has also been increased manifold.

In the latest raise, the WASA MD's salary was raised in one go by Tk 175,000 during the Covid outbreak. This brought his monthly salary up to Tk 625,000. That means over the past 12 years Taqsem A Khan's salary was raised by 421 per cent. WASA has also ensured that whoever will become the MD after Taqsem Khan, will not receive the same high salary.

