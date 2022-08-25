BFIU seeks WASA MD's bank account details

Bangladesh Bank's Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) on Wednesday sought the bank account details of the WASA managing director (MD) Taqsem A Khan.

According to Bangladesh Bank sources, BFIU has sought details of all bank transactions, including deposits and withdrawals, of Taqsem A Khan.

Earlier, on 17 August, the High Court had sought details on how much salary and bonus, TADA and other facilities and allowances were provided to Taqsem A Khan over the past 13 years as MD of Dhaka WASA. Directives were issued for the chairman of the Dhaka WASA board to submit these details to the court in the form of a report within 60 days.