The cost of importing wheat from the United States under a government-to-government (G2G) arrangement is rising.

In December last year, the government bought wheat at USD 312.25 per tonne. This time, it is purchasing wheat from the same country at USD 347.75 per tonne. A total of 440,000 tonnes of wheat will be imported.

This means the price has increased by USD 35.50 per tonne, or 11.37 per cent, in the space of a year. For the 440,000 tonnes, this price increase alone will add around Tk 1.95 billion (195 crore) to the total cost.

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase approved the proposal to import wheat from the United States at a meeting held Wednesday night, chaired by Finance Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury. The Ministry of Finance disclosed the information today, Thursday.