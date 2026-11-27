Bangladesh to buy wheat from US again at $35.50 more per tonne
The cost of importing wheat from the United States under a government-to-government (G2G) arrangement is rising.
In December last year, the government bought wheat at USD 312.25 per tonne. This time, it is purchasing wheat from the same country at USD 347.75 per tonne. A total of 440,000 tonnes of wheat will be imported.
This means the price has increased by USD 35.50 per tonne, or 11.37 per cent, in the space of a year. For the 440,000 tonnes, this price increase alone will add around Tk 1.95 billion (195 crore) to the total cost.
The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase approved the proposal to import wheat from the United States at a meeting held Wednesday night, chaired by Finance Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury. The Ministry of Finance disclosed the information today, Thursday.
According to the proposal from the Ministry of Food, 440,000 tonnes of wheat will be imported this time. There is also an option to purchase an additional 10 per cent, or 44,000 tonnes, if necessary. This could bring the total volume of wheat imports to as much as 484,000 tonnes.
However, officials at the Directorate General of Food could not confirm whether the same price would apply if the additional wheat were purchased.
The wheat will be supplied by Agrocorp International Pte Ltd, an authorised supplier of US Wheat Associates.
Prices have risen with each purchase
In July last year, the government signed a contract to buy the first consignment of 220,000 tonnes of wheat from the United States at USD 302.75 per tonne. It then purchased the same quantity in a second consignment at USD 308 per tonne.
In December, approval was given to buy a third consignment of another 220,000 tonnes at USD 312.25 per tonne. In other words, the price of wheat purchased from the United States has increased with each successive order.
The price this time is higher than in all three previous purchases. The government will have to pay an additional USD 35.50 per tonne compared with the price paid for wheat purchased last December. Compared with the first purchase in July last year, the price has risen by USD 45, or around 15 per cent.
According to the US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) November 2026 report, Grain: World Markets and Trade, the export price of US wheat fell by USD 48 per tonne in November compared with October, to USD 291.
Prices also declined by USD 28 per tonne for Canadian wheat, USD 25 for wheat from the European Union (EU), USD 16 for Argentine wheat, USD 10 for Russian wheat and USD 8 for Australian wheat.
A senior official at the Directorate General of Food said Bangladesh’s purchase price could not be directly compared with the USDA figures because the latter did not include shipping and insurance costs. There were other additional costs as well.
Additional expenditure of around Tk 1.95 billion
Based on the previous purchase price of USD 312.25 per tonne, buying 440,000 tonnes of wheat this time will cost an additional USD 10.562 million. Based on the amount stated in this purchase proposal, the figure is equivalent to around Tk 1.95 billion (195 crore) at the applicable exchange rate.
In response to questions raised earlier about the price of wheat imported from the United States, the Ministry of Food had said there had been no irregularities in the purchase and that no excessive price had been paid. Experts say wheat imports are necessary to increase government food stocks and ensure supplies for social safety net programmes.
But whether the wheat is being bought at a higher price than the international market rate needs to be examined, they say. For this reason, it is important to reveal the basis for determining the prices and the terms of the contracts for each purchase proposal.