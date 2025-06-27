Reciprocal Tariff: Decision to import wheat, aircraft from the US

The additional 37 per cent reciprocal tariff imposed on Bangladeshi exports by the administration of US President Donald Trump may be reduced.

Bilateral negotiations are currently underway, and a final decision could be reached following a meeting between Bangladesh and the United States scheduled for 29 June.

In the meantime, Bangladesh is proactively increasing its bilateral trade with the US. As part of efforts to encourage the US to lower the reciprocal tariff rate, the government is preparing to import 300,000 tonnes of wheat at a higher cost through a government-to-government (G2G) deal.

An initial decision to this effect was taken at a G2G-related committee meeting held at the Secretariat on Thursday, chaired by Food Secretary Masudul Hasan.