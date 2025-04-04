Trump’s reciprocal tariff shake-up threatens Bangladesh exports

The administration of US President Donald Trump has imposed a new 37 per cent reciprocal tariff on Bangladeshi products. Previously, the US had an average tariff of 15 per cent on imports from Bangladesh. Exporters fear that this significant hike will deal a major blow to Bangladesh’s exports, particularly in the readymade garment sector, as the United States is the destination for 18 per cent of the country’s total exports.

Trump’s reciprocal tariffs have not been imposed solely on Bangladesh but on multiple countries worldwide, causing a global stir. Stock market indices have plummeted across various financial hubs, gold prices have reached record highs, and fuel oil prices have dropped. In short, Trump’s reciprocal tariff measures have thrown the global economy into uncertainty, raising concerns that they could significantly alter international trade dynamics.

World leaders have reacted strongly to Trump’s announcement, with international media outlets such as BBC, CNN, and The New York Times covering the developments. The European Union (EU) has described the decision as a major blow to the global economy. Australia has labelled it unfriendly. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has stated that the economic impact of this move will undoubtedly be felt. China has vowed to retaliate by imposing its own reciprocal tariffs, signaling the start of a potential trade war.

However, Trump had already hinted at such measures before beginning his second term as US president. He officially announced the new tariff policy at 4:00 pm local time on Wednesday (2:00 am Bangladesh time on Thursday) from the Rose Garden of the White House. During the announcement, he stated:

“For a long time, other countries have been taking advantage of our weak rules and regulations to rob the United States—but not anymore. We will now impose retaliatory tariffs on those countries. This will create jobs, revitalise industries, and support small and medium-sized businesses. Our goal is to make America rich again.”