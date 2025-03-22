Journalists' minimum salary to match BCS Grade-9, qualification of bachelor's degree recommended
The Media Reform Commission has recommended that the minimum entry-level salary for journalists be set at the 9th grade level, equivalent to Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) officers.
Additionally, the commission has suggested that journalists should have a minimum educational qualification of a bachelor's degree.
The report from the Media Reform Commission was submitted to the Chief Adviser today, Saturday. In the afternoon, at the state guest house Jamuna, the commission's chief, Kamal Ahmed, along with other members, presented their report to Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus.
The commission has also recommended measures for the financial security of journalists. Regarding this, Kamal Ahmed mentioned that the entry-level salary for journalists could be aligned with the 9th grade pay scale of the BCS cadre service.
Later, at a press briefing in front of the Jamuna, Commission chief Kamal Ahmed presented a summary of the report.
The chief adviser's press secretary, Shafiqul Alam, and members of the Media Reform Commission were present at the briefing.
Kamal Ahmed said the commission has recommended the enactment of laws to ensure the safety of journalists. They have also prepared a draft ordinance for journalist protection.
This standard would apply to journalists across the country. However, since the cost of living is higher in Dhaka, a "Dhaka allowance" could be added for journalists based in Dhaka. The government and various media stakeholders will decide the amount of this allowance.
According to the National Pay Scale 2015, the basic salary for 9th-grade officers starts at Tk 22,000, with additional allowances for housing and other expenses, bringing the total salary to over Tk 35,000.
When asked about the educational qualifications for journalists, Kamal Ahmed said that the commission has also addressed the qualifications for editors and publishers.
They recommend that the minimum qualification for journalists should be a bachelor's degree. Additionally, they proposed that after a one-year internship period, individuals would receive full journalist status.
The Media Reform Commission has made various other recommendations concerning the media industry.
Kamal Ahmed said, "We hope that both the current interim government and future elected governments would implement these recommendations."
The government formed the Media Reform Commission on 18 November last year to propose necessary reforms to make the media independent, strong, and objective.
Other members of the commission are: Professor Gitiara Nasreen, a teacher of Department of Mass Communication & Journalism at Dhaka University, Shamsul Huq Zahid, Editor of The Financial Express, Akhter Hossain Khan, secretary of News Papers Owners Association of Bangladesh (NOAB), Syed Abdal Ahmed, a representative of Association of Television Owners and former secretary of Jatiya Press Club, Fahim Ahmed, chief executive officer of Jamuna Television and a trustee of Broadcast Journalism Centre, Jimi Amir, journalist and convener of Media Support Network, Mustafa Sabuj, Bogura correspondent of the Daily Star, Titu Dutta Gupta, deputy editor of The Business Standard, and Abdullah Al Mamun, a student.