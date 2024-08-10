Chief Justice Obaidul Hasan resigns
Chief Justice Obaidul Hasan has resigned, according to a source of the law ministry revealed this around 2:30 pm on Saturday.
Earlier, protesters demonstrated in front the High Court annex building around 10:00 am demanding the resignation of the chief justice and seven justices of the Appellate Division.
As news broke out that the chief justice took the decision on principle to resign, protesters left the High Court premises around 2:00 pm.
It has been also learned that five justices of the Appellate Division including the chief justice may resign today.
On behalf of the protesting students, law advisor to the interim government, Asif Nazrul told the journalists at the Secretariat, “We hope the chief justice will understand when a demand for resignation comes from the mass movement and how to honour that demand.”
A full court meeting of the High Court and the Appellate Division justices was scheduled to be held virtually at 10:30 am at the instructions of the chief justice, but it was postponed at 10:15 am.
Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiyan also gave posts in the morning on the full court meeting calling the chief justice to resign and postpone the full court meeting.
On July 4, Chief Justice Obaidul Hasan made remarks during the hearing of the Appellate Division on the High Court verdict saying, “Why have so many movements begun on streets? Will you change the verdicts of the High Court and the Supreme by exerting pressure through the movement?”