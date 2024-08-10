Chief Justice Obaidul Hasan resigns

A full court meeting of the High Court and the Appellate Division justices was scheduled to be held virtually at 10:30 am at the instructions of the chief justice, but it was postponed at 10:15 am.

Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiyan also gave posts in the morning on the full court meeting calling the chief justice to resign and postpone the full court meeting.

On July 4, Chief Justice Obaidul Hasan made remarks during the hearing of the Appellate Division on the High Court verdict saying, “Why have so many movements begun on streets? Will you change the verdicts of the High Court and the Supreme by exerting pressure through the movement?”