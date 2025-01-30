CA Press Wing debunks Indian weekly's report

A news item on Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus' meeting with president of Open Society Foundations Alex Soros, carried by Indian weekly The Organiser, is false, CA Press Wing said today.

"The Organiser weekly in India has launched another salvo in the ongoing campaign of many Indian nationalists to discredit Bangladesh's interim government and to pave the way for India's proxy, Sheikh Hasina, to resume her despotic rule over Bangladesh," the press wing said in a statement posted on its verified Facebook account - CA Press Wing Facts.

The Organiser's latest canard is that the meeting between Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Mohammad Yunus and Alex Soros, president of the Open Society Foundations, constituted a challenge to US President Donald Trump.