CA Press Wing debunks Indian weekly's report
A news item on Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus' meeting with president of Open Society Foundations Alex Soros, carried by Indian weekly The Organiser, is false, CA Press Wing said today.
"The Organiser weekly in India has launched another salvo in the ongoing campaign of many Indian nationalists to discredit Bangladesh's interim government and to pave the way for India's proxy, Sheikh Hasina, to resume her despotic rule over Bangladesh," the press wing said in a statement posted on its verified Facebook account - CA Press Wing Facts.
The Organiser's latest canard is that the meeting between Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Mohammad Yunus and Alex Soros, president of the Open Society Foundations, constituted a challenge to US President Donald Trump.
The interim government has complete confidence that President Trump and his team will see through this transparent effort to create friction between Bangladesh and the United States.
According to the statement, the US Department of State and its embassy in Dhaka are well aware that Prof Yunus meets with a wide variety of people, from senior government officials to leaders in business and civil society organisations, including those who are critical of Bangladesh itself.
"We look forward to continuing to work with the United States and Bangladesh's other friends and allies to combat efforts to manipulate the Trump administration and to create divisions between countries through purely invented propaganda," the statement read.