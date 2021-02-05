Bangabandhu’s 1972 speech in Kolkata is very significant: PM

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s historic speech delivered at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata on 6 February, 1972 is very significant one in the history of Bangalee nation, reports BSS.

Bangladesh information ministry along with Bangladesh deputy high commission in Kolkata in cooperation with Indian authorities will arrange a memorial meeting Saturday marking the day at the historic parade ground on the eve of the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence and birth centenary of Bangabandhu.

Terming the initiative as milestone, the prime minister in a message said India has remarkable contributions to Bangladesh’s Liberation War.

Sheikh Hasina said in one hand India gave shelter, food and all other essentials to nearly one crore people of Bangladesh during the Liberation War, on the other hand, hundreds of Indian soldiers embraced martyrdom for the independence of Bangladesh.

“That is why the friendship between the two countries is written in blood letters,” she added.

She said India’s gift of 2 million vaccines to Bangladesh in facing the coronavirus pandemic is an instance of the friendship. Mentioning that Bangabandhu’s stay in Kolkata during his student life is very important, she said he (Bangabandhu) passed higher secondary and BA from Islamia College (now Maulana Azad College) in that city.

“During that period, he regularly took part in different political programmes actively with national level leaders and obtained deep knowledge on true political practice and its aspects,” she added.