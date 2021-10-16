Bangladesh advances one notch with declined score

Bangladesh has moved up one notch in a global ranking of countries where the rule of law prevails. The country has ranked 124th out of 139 countries across the world, reports UNB.

Its overall score in the index however declined to 0.40 from previous year’s 0.41.

In South Asia, Bangladesh ranked 4th among six countries in the Rule of Law Index 2021 of the World Justice Project (WJP), an independent advocacy group founded in the United States.