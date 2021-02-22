Bangladesh embassy in Ankara observes Amar Ekushey

On the occasion of Amar Ekushey and International Mother Language Day 2021, the Bangladesh embassy in Ankara organised a poetry recitation programme.

Around 30 envoys including of Russia, India, Turkey and UNESCO as well as chiefs of international organisations participated virtually, says a news release issued on 21 February.

The embassy also published leaflets in Turkish and English to mark the day.

Earlier in the morning, the embassy officials led by Bangladesh ambassador in Turkey Mosud Mannan placed floral wreath to a newly built Shaheed Minar (a memorial of the 1952 Language Movement) at the embassy compound.

Before the cultural programme, a discussion was also held there where ambassador Mosud Mannan, defense attaché brigadier general Md. Rashed Iqbal and deputy chief of mission Md. Rais Hasan Sarower, among others, spoke.