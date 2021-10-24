Bangladesh Hindu Bouddha Christian Oikya Parishad demands judiciary probe

Addressing the demonstration at Shahbagh intersection, former MP and one of the presidents of Bangladesh Hindu Bouddha Christian Oikya Parishad, Ushtan Talukder, said the state, the government and the administration cannot avoid their responsibility in the attack on the minority community. Why does the administration remain silent? Why did such an incident take place especially when a government that claims to uphold the spirit of Liberation War is in power? The government’s zero tolerance policy is only in words.

Another president of the parishad, Nim Chandra Bhowmik, said he does not think there could be such attacks in different areas of the country, one after the other, if it was not preplanned.

He further said such communal attacks were carried out in Ramu of Cox’s Bazar, Nasirnagar of Brahmanbaria and in some other parts of the country, but those were not brought to book.

Another president of the council, Nirmal Rozario, said Bangladesh would face a terrible predicament if no action was taken against the communal forces.

Though the programme was supposed to continue till 12:00pm, the programmes continued until 12:45pm. Traffic movement remained suspended in the Shahbagh area from 10:30am to 12:00pm.