13 years of Sidr, coastal areas still await sustainable dams to escape tidal surge

Even after 13 years, people of Bangladesh’s coastal region are still awaiting construction of stone dams to escape the tidal surge following a cyclonic storm.

As many as three million people from Chor Montaj, in the coastal area, have alleged that despite several appeals to the authorities, the Water Development Board (WDB) had always turned a deaf ear to their pleas.

As Cyclone Yaas is likely to intensify further into a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’, experts said that it may exacerbate the situation due to the full moon and lunar eclipse on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the cyclone and super moon caused five to six feet high tidal waves on the Patuakhali coast of Bangladesh. It flooded the stretch from Barishal to Chattogram.

A warning has been issued as more than five million people across 14 coastal districts are still trapped in the deluge. Hatia, another island of Chattogram, was also inundated.