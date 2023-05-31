Tazul, Rajnath meet in Nigeria, hold discussion on strengthening bilateral ties

The meeting between two ministers was a testament to the goodwill between India and Bangladesh, an official statement read.

Following the meeting, Rajnath Singh tweeted, “Wonderful interaction with the Minister for Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperative of Bangladesh, Mr Md Tazul Islam in Abuja.”

Earlier in the day, Singh attended the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect of Nigeria Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In addition to senior officials of the Ministry of Defence, the Defence Minister’s delegation to Nigeria included top executives of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL), the Ministry of Defence said in an official release.