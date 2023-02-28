Bangladesh holds major place in India's neighbourhood first policy

India and Bangladesh formally celebrated the golden jubilee of diplomatic relations last September. Sheikh Hasina visited India for four days in response to PM Modi's invitation to commemorate the occasion. It was also her first visit to India since the Covid outbreak in 2020. She participated in a meeting with PM Modi, followed by delegation-level talks on 6 September 2022.

Great warmth and cordiality informed the meetings as the two leaders were satisfied with the excellent state of mutual ties between the two nations. Ties between India and Bangladesh have been based on deep historical and fraternal ties and underwritten by a mutual commitment to democracy and pluralism. The bilateral partnership between two nations based on sovereignty, equality, trust and understanding, virtually exceeds a strategic partnership.

India and Bangladesh have 4096.7 kilometres of a common border and it forms the longest land boundary that India shares with any neighbour. India was the first nation to recognize Bangladesh as a separate and independent state.

Diplomatic relations were established immediately after the independence of Bangladesh in December 1971. The two nations have been bonded with a common history and common heritage, linguistic and cultural ties, and a love of music, literature and the arts with syncretic flavours.

Incidentally, the national anthems of Bangladesh and India have been composed by the same author, Rabindranath Tagore. Bangladesh has emerged as a most valuable immediate neighbour for India due to various factors, including trade. Bangladesh emerged as India's 6th largest trade partner and the largest trading partner in South Asia. India is the largest export market in Asia for Bangladesh and its second-largest trading partner.

Bilateral trade has increased by 14 per cent between 2019 and 2021, from USD 9.46 billion to USD 10.78 billion, despite the Covid-19 pandemic. Bangladesh accounted for the largest percentage of foreign tourists in India in 2020. Tens of thousands of Bangladeshis come to India for medical treatment.