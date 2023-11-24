Early 'loss and damage' funding puts Bangladesh communities in driver's seat

This year, for the first time in almost a decade-and-a-half, people living in the village of Chak Channamara in southwest Bangladesh have revived their age-old tradition: Their community festival worshipping the goddess Durga.

The ritual was put on hold after large cyclones - Sidr in 2007 and Aila in 2009 - damaged the 600-metre road that connects the village to the nearby mainland, hampering access to markets, hospitals and schools, and cutting incomes too.

Without the road, the Hindu village would struggle to transport by boat the necessary goods for the 10-day festival - the stage, decorations and materials - and the visitors - artists, sculptor, priest, relatives and the wider community.

So when international funders asked Chak Channamara's some 3,000 residents what their priority was in addressing the "loss and damage" they had suffered from climate change impacts, they pointed to the road.

Fixed earlier this year, its repair has boosted incomes - and sparked the revival of the lost community festival.

"Think about the young generation who have grown up over this period and didn't know how we would perform the community worship – what a pity!" said Rahul Mondal, a village elder who said he was happy to see the colourful Hindu celebration return.

As the world debates the design of a "loss and damage" fund for climate-affected communities, one question has been how far communities themselves can lead and make choices about what kind of harms should be addressed first, and how.