None can disrupt relations between India, Bangladesh: Amit Shah

“India-Bangladesh relations are based on the values of shared culture, language, art and life traditions. No one can disrupt the relations between India and Bangladesh,” Shah said while addressing the event.

The minister also said that the two nations have followed the same culture for thousands of years, and from the birth of Bangladesh till today India has always played a friendly role in the history of Bangladesh.

Shah also inaugurated Maitridwar at ICP Petrapole, BSF’s newly constructed Border Outposts (BOPs) and other buildings, virtually.