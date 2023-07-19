Bangladesh banks on green loans to help fight climate change

For many years, Banolata Refractory, a brick manufacturer in northern Bangladesh, had wanted to start making environmentally-friendly bricks and cut its carbon emissions, but it lacked the funding to build a greener and cleaner kiln.

That changed in early 2020 when the company discovered that Bangladesh Bank, the country’s central bank, was offering low-interest loans for sustainable and green projects.

Banolata received a loan of $462,000 - at a 6 per cent interest rate instead of the usual 10 per cent - to build a Hybrid Hoffman Kiln (HHK), which uses less coal than traditional ovens - resulting in less pollution and planet-heating emissions, the business said.

“Now, (the company) is a leading brick-maker providing the majority of bricks ... in the northern part (of Bangladesh),” said Shahidul Islam, a factory operations manager at Banolata in the South Asian nation’s northern Natore district.