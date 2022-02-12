Advanced devices being used to stop cattle smuggling: BSF

Director General of India’s Border Security Force (BSF) Pankaj Kumar Singh, who is on a two-day visit to North Bengal Frontiers at Kadamtala in Siliguri, on Friday said that the border guarding force is using technologically advanced devices to stop cattle smuggling along the Bangladesh-India border.

Speaking to media persons, the Director-General of the BSF said, “Strategy is very clear that we do not allow any smuggling including cattle along the international border. BSF has taken a lot of measures to stop cattle smuggling in the past three-four years. The BSF has introduced more updated technical devices to look after the situation.”