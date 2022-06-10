Bangladesh-India bus service resumes after two years

The development comes after the rail service between the two countries resumed earlier on 29 May. The train service between the two countries was suspended since March 2020 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Two trains travel between India and Bangladesh, Bandhan Express operates between Kolkata and Khulna, Bangladesh while Maitree Express connects Kolkata with Dhaka.
Except for the Dhaka-Sylhet-Shillong-Guwahati-Dhaka route, service on four other routes would resume from Friday and the first bus would start from Motijheel at 7:00am.
Before the suspension of service, buses were operated on five cross-border routes: Dhaka-Kolkata-Dhaka, Dhaka-Agartala-Dhaka, Dhaka-Sylhet-Shillong-Guwahati-Dhaka, Agartala-Dhaka-Kolkata-Agartala, and Dhaka-Khulna-Kolkata-Dhaka.
The discussion over the operation of the fifth route is also going on, said an official.