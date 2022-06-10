Bangladesh-India bus service resumes after two years

The cross-border bus service between Bangladesh and India resumed on Friday, two years after its suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Resumption of India-Bangladesh Cross-Border Bus Services! Bus services b/w India-Bangladesh via ICP Agartala-Akhaura & ICP Haridaspur-Benapole resumed with the Dhaka-Kolkata-Dhaka bus being flagged off from Dhaka early morning today-a major step forward in enhancing affordable, people-centric connectivity," tweeted High Commission of India in Bangladesh.