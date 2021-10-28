Bangladeshis adapt to survive with floating farms, salt-resistant rice

Rising sea levels and violent flooding are already putting tens of millions of lives at risk in Bangladesh, but they bring another problem that threatens the entire nation: Water-logged land and high salinity in streams and soil are killing crops.

Bangladesh ranks seventh for countries most affected by extreme weather in the past two decades, according to the Global Climate Risk Index.

Farmers are desperately trying to adjust to these ever more destructive and unpredictable conditions caused by global warming -- from using floating seed beds to developing salt-resistant rice.

“Even 25 years ago, we could grow crops throughout the year... but then water started to stay here seven months. We were clueless how to survive,” Altaf Mahmud told AFP.