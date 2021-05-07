Salinity affects people and agriculture in Barisal

The Kirtankhola River is 21 kilometer long from Shaistabad in Barisal to Nalchity in Jhalokati. Going to Nalchity, the river has flowed into the Bay of Bengal through Bishkhali River.

The river is 130 km away from the Bay of Bengal and considered as a ‘protected reservoir’ of freshwater for this region (southern region). Last February, the electrical conductivity (EC) of this river water was about 300 to 400 micro Siemens per centimetre. But in March this rate increased dramatically to 1,362 micro Siemens per centimetre.

This data was collected from the Soil Resource Development Institute (SRDI), Regional Office, Barishal and the Department of Environment and the Water Development Board. These agencies regularly monitor the water quality of rivers in the region.

Soil and agricultural experts say that EC is a measure of water salinity. The acceptance level of salinity in water is 750 micro Siemens per centimetre. But the river’s water in Barishal contains much more salinity than the acceptance level.

This salinity has spread over more than 150 km of upstream in the rivers of the southern coast including Barishal. Its effects are beginning to be felt in agriculture, environment and public health.Public health experts held the salinity of water responsible for the recent outbreak of diarhoea in Barishal region. The quality of the water, soil and environment of the entire southern coast is being changed due to the effects of drought, searing heat waves and abnormal salinity in the rivers.