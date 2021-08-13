Climate migrants escape rising seas only to die in factory fire

When 15-year-old Tarek Zia left his home on Bangladesh’s coast in June and travelled 150km to work at a food-processing factory in Dhaka, he was filled with hope.

The extra money felt like a godsend after the loss of his father’s precious farmland over the years to river erosion and an ever-encroaching shoreline.

But a month later, a massive fire raged through the six-storey building where Zia worked, killing him along with more than 50 others.

Officials said the factory had been built without permission and lacked adequate safety measures, such as emergency fire exits.

Zia’s charred body was handed over to his family last week, after a DNA test confirmed his identity.