Closure of Bangladesh-India borders devastates villagers

The closure of borders along Bangladesh and India due to the Covid 19 pandemic has led to erosion of incomes for hundreds of villagers living in that region. Though it failed to grab the attention of the mainstream media, authorities said that the scope of "border haats" -- local micro markets typically selling low value goods -- must be expanded at the earliest.

The border haats—four at present – two in Tripura and two in Meghalaya – have been shut since March.