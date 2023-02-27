Over 15,000 Bangladeshis migrate to Italy overlooking high danger in 14 months

A total of 15,429 Bangladeshis adopted perilous boat journeys to migrate to Italy in the 2022 and in the first two months of 2023, said a report of the UN refugee agency, UNHCR.

The UNHCR said in 2022, 14,982 Bangladeshis migrated to Italy while the number is 447 so far this year.

The perilous journeys made by thousands of people who cross the Mediterranean and come to Italy came to spotlight following the shipwreck of a boat off southern Italy that has killed dozens of migrants, reports news agency Reuters.