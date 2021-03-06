Giant portrait of Bangabandhu heightens anniversary fervour

A giant portrait of Bangladesh’s founding leader made from rice paddies has drawn hundreds of visitors as the country gears up to celebrate its 50th anniversary of independence this month.

The 400 metre-long portrait of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman -- the father of Bangladesh’s prime minister Sheikh Hasina -- was created from planting purple and green rice over the 13 hectares (33 acres) of land.

Sheikh Mujib, as he is known, was born a century ago, and was a central figure in Bangladesh’s war for independence from Pakistan that ended 50 years ago. He became the country’s first leader but was assassinated during a military coup in 1975.