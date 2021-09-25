Int’l conference on 'Recognition of 1971 Bangladesh Genocide' in Geneva on 30 Sept

Europe-based Bangladesh diaspora organisation, European Bangladesh Forum (EBF) in collaboration with Switzerland Human Rights Commission Bangladesh will hold an international conference on 'Recognition of 1971 Bangladesh Genocide' at the Geneva Press Club, Switzerland on 30 September.

Earlier on the same day, EBF will hold a demonstration in front of the Broken Chair at the United Nations building in Geneva, reported ANP Pers Support. At the conference, a documentary film on 'War Crimes 1971' will also be screened.

1971 Genocide in Bangladesh committed by the Pakistan military and their local collaborators is one of the worst mass atrocities that the world witnessed in the 20th century.