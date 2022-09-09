Centre did not allow me to meet Bangladesh PM Hasina: Mamata Banerjee

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo said she wanted to know why the BJP-led Centre was worried about her meeting with Hasina. Mamata said she should not speak on bilateral ties or external affairs of the country.

She further alleged that the Centre attempts to prevent her from visiting foreign countries whenever she was invited.

“I do not know why they (BJP) are so angry. They also did not let me go to many places including Chicago and China to attend events. While BJP attends invitations globally, they stop us from attending the same. We ask: How long will you continue your autocracy?” Mamata said.

Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina arrived in New Delhi on Monday on a four-day visit to India to strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries.