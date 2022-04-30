Over 14,000 Bangladeshi nationals sent back since 2019: BSF report

Most of the people who crossed over the border illegally have come in search of livelihood, he added.

In December 2019, after the Parliament cleared Citizenship (Amendment) Act, there was surge in migration of illegal immigrants. In the year 2020, only 1,214 immigrants attempted to enter India while 3,463 left the country.

A nationwide lockdown was also enforced in the same year because of the Covid-19. This too is believed to have impacted the illegal movement.

A senior BSF officer said they held men, women and children while they were attempting to cross over to India. Touts active on both sides of the border assisted them in the cross over.

“Most of the illegal immigrants were lured of better employment, pay and quality life in India and they were asked to pay a large sum to assist them in illegally crossing the International Boundary,” said the officer.