Railways to link Bangladesh, India, Nepal by next year

India’s Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR), which operates trains and executes projects partially in Bihar and West Bengal besides the northeastern states, will link India with Bangladesh and Nepal via rail in the next nine months.

According to railway officials, the NFR is now executing two international railway projects -- the 12.03-km long new broad gauge railway line from Agartala (Tripura) to Akhaura in Bangladesh and the 18.6-km long railway line from Jogbani (Bihar) to Biratnagar in Nepal.

NFR’s spokesman (construction organisation) Jayanta Kumar Sarma said that with an estimated cost of Rs 9.67 billion, the Agartala-Akhaura railway project would be completed by September next year while the Jogbani-Nepal project, with an estimated cost of Rs 3.74 billion, would be finalised by July 2021.

“The first phase of the two international railway projects is either completed or just about to complete. Work on both the railway projects is going on in full swing. Once the two projects are completed, railway connectivity would bring great change in the land locked northeastern states and in eastern India with its neighbours - Bangladesh and Nepal,” Sarma told IANS.