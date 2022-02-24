Tripura CM invites investment from Bangladesh RMG industry, assures special subsidies

“We are setting up a logistics hub here in Sabroom, only 72 kilometres away from Chittagong. Come and invest here. India is a big market. Since Bangladesh is now world-famous for its garments industry, it should also make efforts to get hold of the whole North-Eastern market,” he added.

The chief minister was speaking at the inaugural function of the Bangladesh Film Festival at a private hotel in Agartala.

“Prime minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina have given a new height to the Indo-Bangla bilateral ties. Problems that were dragged on and on had been resolved owing to the concerted efforts of both the prime ministers,” Deb said.