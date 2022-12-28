Bangladesh farmers swap rice for vegetables as water dries up

For decades, Shafiqul Islam Babu grew rice on his land in northwest Bangladesh - until climate change made rainfall more erratic and overused groundwater began drying up in the mid-2000s.

As his rice harvest declined, so did his earnings.

In response, the 45-year-old farmer decided to grow cabbage on his land - a high-value crop that uses less water than rice, has plenty of buyers, and provides him with a steady income.

"I didn't know what to do instead of paddy farming, which was my ancestor's profession, (and) I had to maintain my family with my savings," he said in an interview while cleaning weeds and dead leaves from his 20-hectare (49-acre) cabbage farm.

"Then, vegetable farming showed me a ray of hope."