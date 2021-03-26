Bangladesh-India ‘golden chapter’ to continue in next 50yrs, Momen tells Modi

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Friday told visiting Indian Premier Narendra Modi that Bangladesh would continue the existing excellent ‘golden chapter’ of bilateral relations between the two countries in next 50 years, reports BSS.
“I told him (Modi) that we (Bangladesh) do expect welfare of all people in the region in next 50 years,” the foreign minister said this while briefing reporters after paying a courtesy call on the Indian prime minister at Hotel Sonargoan Hotel.
During the meeting, Momen said, they discussed various issues including celebrations of golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence, birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of Bangladesh-India diplomatic ties.
Other issues that came up for discussion included Bangladesh’s graduation to developing country status from LDC, Covid-19 cooperation and connectivity.
Momen thanked the Indian government for honoring Bangabandhu by conferring him on the prestigious “Mahatma Gandhi Award”.
He said the Indian premier assured that Bangladesh would get the promised three crore Covid-19 vaccine doses in due time.
The foreign minister sought India’s strong support in resolving the protracted Rohingya crisis as the country became the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) member.
Momen said he thanked the Indian premier to visit Bangladesh at this critical time of pandemic to show respect to Bangabandhu and to join the celebration marking the golden jubilee of Bangladesh independence.
In reply, Modi said Indian people believe Bangladesh’s victory is victory of India as well, Momen added.
The foreign minister said the Indian prime minister assured his country’s support to Bangladesh in its journey towards the highway of development.
Momen was accompanied by state minister for foreign affairs Md Shahriar Alam and foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen.
Indian prime minister Modi was accorded a rousing reception as he arrived here this morning on a two-day state visit to join mainly celebrations of the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence and the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
On his arrival at the airport, Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina received her Indian counterpart.