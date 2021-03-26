Bangladesh-India ‘golden chapter’ to continue in next 50yrs, Momen tells Modi

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Friday told visiting Indian Premier Narendra Modi that Bangladesh would continue the existing excellent ‘golden chapter’ of bilateral relations between the two countries in next 50 years, reports BSS.

“I told him (Modi) that we (Bangladesh) do expect welfare of all people in the region in next 50 years,” the foreign minister said this while briefing reporters after paying a courtesy call on the Indian prime minister at Hotel Sonargoan Hotel.

During the meeting, Momen said, they discussed various issues including celebrations of golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence, birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of Bangladesh-India diplomatic ties.

Other issues that came up for discussion included Bangladesh’s graduation to developing country status from LDC, Covid-19 cooperation and connectivity.