Bangladesh joins platform with China to get Covid vaccines

Bangladesh has agreed to join a new platform floated by China to get coronavirus vaccines in case of emergency needs.

Four other countries—Afghanistan, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka--- are also in the platform styled ‘emergency vaccine storage facility for covid for South Asia’.

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen told Prothom Alo that the platform is not an alliance.

“Vaccines would be collected from the facility based on needs. We’re calling it South Asia co-operation,” the minister told newsmen.

“We’ve now built a cooperation with China and they will provide us vaccines soon,” Momen said.