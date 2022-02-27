‘Bangladesh must take advantage of its demographic dividend’

“One of the fundamental movers of a country to the future is demography,” said Mahfuz Anam, pointing out that Bangladesh’s population which is now 168 million on a 144,000 sq km area of land, will be 210 million in 2040. The land area will not increase, there are limited resources, natural calamities and climate change.

“The people will need to be fed, sheltered and their health will need to be taken care of, they will need transportation. Our challenge,” he said, “would be to turn this ‘burden’ into a virtue. This would mean skilled labour, an innovative workforce ready for the world.” He felt urbanisation was key to the problem and the creation of at least 10 mega cities around the country including in Dhaka, Chattogram, Mymensingh, Sylhet, Rajshahi, Khulna, Jashore, Dinajpur and Rangpur would make a huge difference.

He went on to say that there was need for internet and infrastructure throughout the country. “In a small country,” Mahfuz Anam observed, “investment in infrastructure has high returns in usage. Per capita returns are the highest in the world. High speed trains, internet, all this is doable. This will spread industrialisation throughout the country. Then the huge population becomes a positive factor.”