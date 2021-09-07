Bangladesh Policewomen Network launches strategic plan 2021-23

Bangladesh Policewomen Network (BPWN) Strategic Plan (2021-2023) was launched today, Tuesday, at the Bangladesh Police Headquarters in Dhaka. The event was jointly organised by UN Women Bangladesh and BPWN.

The Strategic Plan aims to ensure higher gender equality within the police force through meaningful participation, representation, contribution, progression, and empowerment of female police officials, as well as safety and security of women and girls. It will also act as an important steppingstone for Bangladesh Police to fulfill its commitments within the Bangladesh National Action Plan for Women, Peace and security (UNSC resolution 1325), over a three-year period.

“Male-dominated teams with few women leaders do not cut it. Gender parity across ranks is critical to ensure that the specific needs of women and girls are reflected in decisions at all levels. BPWN leads the way in the Bangladesh Police toward gender equality, reaching Zero Tolerance on Sexual Harassment, and raising awareness of gender-based violence,” remarked special guest Mia Seppo, UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh. Ms. Seppo further stressed on the importance of senior level engagement in realizing the Bangladesh National Action Plan on Women Peace and Security.