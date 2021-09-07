Bangladesh Policewomen Network launches strategic plan 2021-23

Speaking as chief guest Inspector General of Police, Benazir Ahmed, said, “We are committed to creating an enabling and conducive working environment for all our women police officials that is free from all forms of harassment. In this regard, alongside the male police officials playing their part, the women police officials too, need to voice their rights as well. This practice of gender responsive policing needs to start from our homes.” Calling the Strategic Plan a comprehensive and forward-looking guideline, the IGP added that this plan will ensure a broader representation of women police officials within the country and help strengthen the vision of gender responsive policing.
BPWN provides a platform to 15,000 female police officers for professional growth in terms of improved services, trainings, modern healthcare and inclusion of new techniques. BPWN strategy was initiated in 2018 with the support from UN Women, to strengthen the platform.
At the launch, the five strategic aims that BPWN will proactively implement within the next three years, were presented by Amena Begum BPM, DIG (Protection and Protocol) SB, Bangladesh Police and President of BPWN. They are:
1. Maximize women contribution in Bangladesh police
2. Increase representation of women in Bangladesh Police across all ranks and deparments
3. Support the development & progression of women throughout Bd Police
4. Promote appropriate working environment across BD police
5. Maximize the contribution of the BPWN in supporting Bangladesh Police to provide a gender responsive policing service thereby improving safety and security of women & girls within community.
“The case for diversifying the role for women in policing has never been stronger. It is critical that every police service in the world ensures that women are at the heart of defining and delivering solutions,” remarked Senior Police Advisor to UN Women Jane Townsley, who has been supporting BPWN since its launch in 2008.
Gitanjali Singh, Head of Office of UN Women Bangladesh, and Flora Macula, Head of Suboffice, UN Women Bangladesh attended the launch along with Bangladesh Police officials and BPWN members.