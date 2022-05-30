Bangladesh seeks Indian advice to purchase Russian oil, wheat: Momen

When asked about the discussion on the Russia-Ukraine situation between two neighbouring countries, Abdul Momen said, "We have discussed with India about the situation there. They are working on tackling the energy crisis."

"Russia has proposed to sell oil to us. They also want to sell wheat. But we are afraid of sanctions (Western including US sanctions). We have wanted to know from India what they did. They have told us that. The energy crisis is a real problem for us. We are afraid of it. So we want their advice. Especially how they are purchasing oil and wheat from Russia," the foreign minister added.

Momen said, "We had a friendly discussion over the matter. They are tackling the situation (purchasing oil and wheat from Russia). They are a big country and they can manage. If they take any step, none imposes sanctions on them. We are small and poor country and there is pressure on us a bit more."