Bangladesh to be first country of India’s Look East Policy: Piyush

India’s railways, commerce and industries Piyush Goyal has said that as a trusted friend, neighbour and partner, Bangladesh would be the first country of India’s Look East Policy.

“India is looking forward a comprehensive partnership with Bangladesh as it is the largest trading partner of India in South Asia,” he said while highlighting the Indo-Bangladesh ties that reached a “newer height” during the last couple of years.

He said the relations between the two countries are “very dynamic, robust and stronger” at present as the relations are based-on history and culturalbonds and people to people contact of both the countries.

The Indian minister expressed these views while addressing a reception organised by Bangladesh High Commission here marking the 50th years of Independence and National Day of Bangladesh on the chancery premises last evening as the chief guest.